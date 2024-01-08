KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Frog Greishaw was introduced to kombucha twenty years ago and started brewing her own as a hangover cure when she was a bartender in Chicago. In 2014, she founded Frog Juice in Chicago and opened shop in the Knoxville area after relocating in 2018.

Frog Juice is Appalachian Grown™ certified. This is a certification program for food and agricultural products grown or raised on farms in Western North Carolina and the Southern Appalachian Mountains.

Also, Frog Juice is committed to using only organic and fair trade ingredients in their products and also source locally whenever possible, taking responsibility for the environment very seriously.

For more information and to visit, learn more on their website.