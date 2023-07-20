MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Homeowners and even business owners are always keeping everything intact, and one company can do it all.

Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is a locally owned full-service plumbing, heating, cooling & electrical company.

Since 1985 they have been specializing in service repair and replacements for residential and commercial properties. First starting out in Kodak, they saw much success and decided to expand in Morristown to better serve their customers. They are doing this with quicker response times, shorter travel distances, and more so every customer gets the same 5-star experience with their service professionals.

With over 300 trucks, they treat your emergency like their emergency. They work with any electrical issues, generators, and plumbing issues including tankless, gas, and electric water heaters.

When it comes to their drain service, they say, “93 or it’s free.” With this offer their drain clearing service will get your pipes unclogged, and if there is an issue there’s the service will be completely free.

But they are not just a business, they are community partners. “Community involvement is important to us so make sure you follow our Facebook for giveaways and our community events to give back,” says Marketing Coordinator, Hannah Lane.

They are doing a free backpack giveaway ahead of the new school year on Saturday, July 22nd at College Square Mall in Morristown.

In October, join in on their annual Trunk or Treat & Cruise In event. This event is free and will feature pumpkin painting, candy, music, and more.

For more information and to book an appointment, visit their website or call them at 865-622-7785.