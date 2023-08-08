KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is never too late to earn new skills and one East Tennessee community college is making it possible.

Pellissippi State Community College is gearing up for its Lifelong Learning Program for Fall 2023.

With a wide variety of courses to choose from, you can easily find yourself learning and having fun with other like-minded people ready to do the same. These programs are open to adults 18 or older and do not need to be enrolled at the college.

These courses are designed for those looking to learn new skills, meet new people, or advance in their careers. Registration is now open for classes running from September through December 2023. You can sign up for courses offered at one of the four Pellissippi State campuses as well as online courses you can do at home.

Classes offered will be instructed and led by industry leaders in specific fields such as technology, food, entertainment, history, and more.

Click here for a look at their Fall 2023 catalog.

“As a community college, we want to offer support and resources to the community and not just those who are enrolled with us,” says Community Programs Coordinator, Danielle Dreeszen.

These programs come in a wide variety including Quiltng, Pickeball, Sign Language, Sugar Cookie Decorating, Handgun, and more.

For more information and to get started, visit their website or call 865-539-7167.