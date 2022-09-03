POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – See and hear some of the best school spirit at this local high school.

The Powell High School Panther’s know how to kick off spirit week ahead of Friday Frenzy. Just before every big game, the school rallies together for a pep rally like no other.

Inspired by the name, the Front Porch Pep Rally starts outside of the school as kids are still arriving. The band, cheerleaders, and dance team get the rest of the student body and faculty ready for a night of good football with an interactive celebration. As kids make their way inside the school spirit keeps on going into the halls and lasts until kids’ first class starts.

If that doesn’t wake you up at 8:00 a.m. we do not know what will.

Senior, Kyndal Phillips, says the Front Porch Pep rally has been a staple tradition ever since she can remember. Living very close to the school, Phillips recalls hearing the pep rally even from her own bedroom window.

Get up to date on the Powell Panther’s Friday Frenzy schedule on their website.