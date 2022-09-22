SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Frugal Friday we venture out to Smoky Hollow, a beautiful oasis nestled in our own backyard. Unplug, unwind, and soak in the Smokies like never before.

Frugal Friday’s here on WATE 6 on your side bring you the best deals to experience all that our great community in East Tennessee has to offer. This week’s Frugal Friday is the Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort, a beautiful staycation that anyone missing the mountains can enjoy. This family owned and operated oasis is just a stones throw from Knoxville and the Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg area. With rustic accommodations that include all of the modern amenities of home, glamping has never been so appealing. Sit outside of your air conditioned teepee while sipping your coffee and you may just have a goat or turkey stop by to keep you company because at Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort, you get all the best of East Tennessee.

