KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this segment of Fun Friday, storyteller Allante Walker is having some fun outdoors with the Knoxville Adventure Collective.

Knoxville Adventure Collective provides an easy way for people to get out and participate in outdoor recreational activities such as mountain biking, paddle boarding, kayaking, yoga and much more. They accommodate all skill levels. To find out more about Knoxville Adventure Collective, head to their website for more information.