(WATE) — It may not be the movie sequel many have been waiting for but Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be getting together on the small screen. In an interview Thursday on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Parton said the leading women in the 1980 film "9 to 5" will reunite in her co-stars' show "Grace and Frankie" which airs on Netflix.

“This is their last year, their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me," Parton said of the reunion. "But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”