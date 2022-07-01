KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for family friendly fun this summer that will also exercise the whole family’s brains, visit the Muse Knoxville during their summer Muse Pop series.

If you have never visited Muse Knoxville, you are in for a wonderfully fun treat. Once you enter the Muse doors you are surrounded by activities and interactive exhibits that are custom made to delight and engage young learners in learning STEM. But this summer something new has come to Muse Knoxville and that is Muse POP a series of week long thematic facility-wide events that focus on different areas of study each week. From transportation, which starts next next week with firetrucks and police vehicle, to a gardening week focusing on the importance of working with our environment.

For more information visit the Muse Knoxville website.