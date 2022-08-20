KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further.

Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.

Due to inflation and the after effects of Covid-19, many animal surrenders have been taking place in the past few months. Shelters are seeing a larger influx of animals due to many returning their pets.

The Blount County Animal Center is hoping that animal surrenders will start to decrease and pets will stay in their forever homes. Visit their website for available animals and call (865) 980-6244 to schedule an appointment.