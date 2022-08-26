KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Music Makers we sit down with GangstaGrass at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint and hear about their unique combination of Hip Hop & Bluegrass.

GangstaGrass brings together the worlds of hip hop and bluegrass, creating a unique sound that is quickly gaining traction here in East Tennessee. Coming from different backgrounds this group of musicians come together to create seamless harmonies in such a way that it makes me wonder how hip hop and bluegrass have not long sense been combined. The lyrical and technical skill is on full display during a GangstaGrass performance, getting the audience living the music by the end of their first song.

We met up with GangstaGrass at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint, a wonderful space located next to Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson. With the delicious smell of bar-b-que in the air and cold beer on tap, the Shed is a great place to catch acts from all over the world.

For more information on the band visit the GangstaGrass website and for more information on the venue visit The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint website.