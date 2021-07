KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Masks, temperature checks and contact tracing will no longer be part of the daily grind for students and staff in Knox County Schools after a year of COVID-19 guidelines. The school district will also be allowing extra-curricular activities and visitors again.

The move signals a partial return to normalcy. In late April, prior to the end of the 2020-21 school year, the Knox County Board of Education had decided to keep the mask policy in place in a split-vote at a special-called meeting. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines, saying that vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside school buildings.