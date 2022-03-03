KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Garth Brooks is set for Nashville. The concert will be Saturday, April 16th, 7:00 PM at Nissan Stadium.

This will be Garth’s final Stadium Tour stop in Nashville and the only Stadium Tour stop in Tennessee and Kentucky. Over 70,000 fans attended the anticipated 2021 performance at Nissan Stadium before it was cancelled due to weather.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

Tickets will be on sale, Friday, March 4th at 10:00 AM CT.

It will be in-the-round seating. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, March 4th.

For more information please visit www.garthbrooks.com