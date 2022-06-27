TELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee community comes together for the Gary Lindsey Memorial Fishing Tournament.

Gary Lindsey was a young local angler that was always at home on the water, fishing since he was a boy and planning to one day compete on a national stage. But his journey was cut short by an accident while out fishing. In his memory, Gary’s parents Janet and Ed founded the Gary Lindsey Memorial Firecracker Fishing Tournament the proceeds from which go to support local community organizations such as Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, Blount County Rescue Squad, Blount Special Operations Response Team (BSORT) and Backcountry Unit Search and Rescue (BUSAR). All of these agencies played a role in helping the Lindsey family and provide services throughout the East Tennessee Community.

For more information visit the Gary Lindsey Memorial Fishing Tournament website.