KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Marathon is kicking off this weekend and the community is preparing for the big event.

The Knoxville Marathon will kick off Saturday, April 1, and run through Sunday, April 2 in Downtown Knoxville. Thousands of marathoners are gearing up to hit the ground running, and there are many ways to watch and view all the action.

One sponsor, Garza Law Firm, is thrilled to be apart of this year’s event. The law firm will have Attorney Marcos Garza running the half marathon, with other associate attorneys, including Andrew Varney, joining in on the action.

Covenant Health, KUB, Pilot Company, and more are also proud sponsors of this event.