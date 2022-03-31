KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company has made it its’ mission to talk about an important subject while also having some fun.

Gastrointestinal Associates is celebrating their 50th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with a festival?

On Wednesday, March 30th GA invited many to come out to enjoy food, music from B97.5, and speak to their doctors and staff one-on-one.

The festival took place in their parking lot where many were able to receive important information, get their questions answered, and set up necessary appointments.

During the month of March, Colorectal cancer awareness is a top priority to GA.

For more information on Gastrointestinal Associates and how they may be able to help you, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 588-5121.