Getting married in the mountains of Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- There's nothing like the start of a new season and there's no place like Gatlinburg to experience fall. From spectacular decorations, to the beautiful changing leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains, and a full list of festivals, there are so many ways your family can escape for a day and enjoy all Gatlinburg has to offer. Marcy Claude with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving us a preview of some of the upcoming fall events and even an inside scoop as to when we can expect the leaves to be most vibrant this season.