Getting married in the mountains of Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Love is in the air in Gatlinburg as more and more couples each year decide to say their “I do’s” in the mountains. Gatlinburg is now one of the most popular wedding destinations in the south. David Faulkner has been helping couples tie the knot for more than three decades and says that’s because The Great Smoky Mountains have so much to offer visitors along the East Coast. Faulkner says from the chapels, to caterers, flowers, and lodging Gatlinburg is the perfect spot to plan the wedding of your dreams.

