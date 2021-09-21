Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair celebrates 46 years

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Filling the 150,000 square feet of downtown’s Gatlinburg Convention Center, the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair hosts Artisans and Craftsmen from all over the nation. Two hundred booths with unique and one-of-a-kind handmade products, are beautifully displayed, as these skilled craftspeople demonstrate their talents. Each participant is subject to a rigorous jury process to ensure the uniqueness and quality of their respective products. All items represented are handmade and of utmost quality-and without duplication. Look for exceptional pottery pieces, molded leather, copper art, local candy makers, and many more unique items.

There is something for everyone at the Fair. The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair and Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries provide a free Kid’s Corner during our July fair, with a selection of DIY crafts for our youngest visitors to take home with them. Also be sure to stop by one or all of our daily music shows included with the price of admission. Check out the stage and enjoy contemporary country, bluegrass, and your favorite gospel tunes at 12 and 3 daily.

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair will take place October 7 – 24. You can find more information at craftsmenfair.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery Sept. 21

Northside Academy Parents praise Austin-East team for sportsmanship during homecoming

Two arrested in deadly McMinn County shooting investigation

Deadly shooting on Hazen street under investigation

Hawkins County death investigation

Corryton family counts their blessings