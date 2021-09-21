Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair celebrates 46 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Filling the 150,000 square feet of downtown’s Gatlinburg Convention Center, the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair hosts Artisans and Craftsmen from all over the nation. Two hundred booths with unique and one-of-a-kind handmade products, are beautifully displayed, as these skilled craftspeople demonstrate their talents. Each participant is subject to a rigorous jury process to ensure the uniqueness and quality of their respective products. All items represented are handmade and of utmost quality-and without duplication. Look for exceptional pottery pieces, molded leather, copper art, local candy makers, and many more unique items.

There is something for everyone at the Fair. The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair and Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries provide a free Kid’s Corner during our July fair, with a selection of DIY crafts for our youngest visitors to take home with them. Also be sure to stop by one or all of our daily music shows included with the price of admission. Check out the stage and enjoy contemporary country, bluegrass, and your favorite gospel tunes at 12 and 3 daily.

The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair will take place October 7 – 24. You can find more information at craftsmenfair.com.