GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee city has just won a prestigious award for their video campaigns.

A variety of commercials showing the seasonality of Gatlinburg and all if its attractions is bringing national attention.



The Gatlinburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau creates multiple marketing visuals and packages throughout the year. Due to strong advertising and marketing efforts, The Smoky Mountains are known as the most visited national park every year.

All of this hard work has paid off with an official Emmy award and the team could not be more excited. They have received a Midsouth Regional Emmy for their “Memorable Moment’s” advertisement campaign, and their is a reason why they prove to bring emotion in all of their media.

“The inspiration behind the commercials was to visualize those quiet, memorable moments that so many visitors seek out in our little mountain town,” says Communications Specialist, Marissa Rios.

They hope to showcase Gatlinburg as a destination that is revisited throughout the generations because of its endless unique experiences, and breathtaking scenic beauty as its surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains.

For more information and to book your next Gatlinburg getaway, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.