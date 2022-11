GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Through all of the festive magic provided by the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees, they provide more holiday magic by donating majority of their proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

This year marks the 49th Gatlinburg Festival of Trees. Last year the event was able to raise $50,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

A portion of the funds also goes to the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.