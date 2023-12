GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gather and marvel at the Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Celebration to start off 2024! The 36th annual event is a holiday tradition for many across the region.

There will be live entertainment from Masterpiece Band ATL, a new drone show and fireworks lighting the way to 2024!

This holiday tradition of NYE Celebration in Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Mountains is one to remember and make memories with your family!



To learn more, just visit their website.