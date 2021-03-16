Gatlinburg presents four days of St. Patrick’s Day fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Everyone has a green thumb, it just takes a bit of time, energy and effort to discover how to use it.

Living East Tennessee photojournalist, Monica Hoss, thought it would be a great idea to plant an indoor garden. After compiling resources from the Farmer's Almanac, SHAPE Magazine and word of mouth successes, the Living East Tennessee team set out to start their own garden to regrow onions, garlic, tomatoes, peppers, buttercrunch lettuce and kale.