KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg invites you and your family to join in the St. Patrick’s Day fun. March 17-20, 2021 the city is launching a brand new festival!
Celebrate Irish culture with traditional Irish music, food, fireworks, and more. The city will be decorated Shamrock Green with traditional Celtic music in the air. Don’t miss the fireworks show from the Space Needle on Friday night at 10 p.m.
Gatlinburg presents four days of St. Patrick’s Day fun
