GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall lovers can enjoy BOO Bash in Gatlinburg! As the autumn foliage sets in, there is no other place so spectacular than the Smoky Mountains. BOO Bash begins October 1, and goes throughout the month. SkyPark will be covered in fall decor!

Fall Fest happenings will be October 27-28 from 3 pm-6 pm. You can bring family and friends for all the fun activities and games at the top of the mountain. There will be face painting, balloon artists, SkyPark Prize Pack Giveaways, live music and more on the SkyDeck.

Wear your favorite Halloween costume to be featured on social media throughout all the fun, fall festivities.

All SkyPark Boo Bash and Fall Fest activities are included in your regular ticket cost!

SkyPark is also giving you the opportunity of a lifetime to see the sunrise from the Smokies and the best view in Gatlinburg. Beginning October 6 and continuing through Friday, October 27, the lift starts turning at 6 am and offers some of the best views in Gatlinburg! Coffee and donuts are served every day, and patrons get to take home a special mug to commemorate the event! Sunrise happenings are every Friday in October and November.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Gatlinburg like you’ve never seen it before this fall! Find more information on the SkyPark Gatlinburg events website.

November and December Happenings

In November, SkyPark is hosting its Pumpkin Drop, supporting Sevier County Food Ministries. On November 4, 2023, guests will have the opportunity to cross the SkyBridge and drop a pumpkin off into the valley below. To participate, each guest will submit a donation of at least $5.00 to the Sevier County Food Ministries. Registration will begin at 11:30 am with the Pumpkin Drop taking place at 1:00 pm. To sign up or learn more, visit the SkyPark website.

Starting November 9th, Lights Over Gatlinburg are back! The attraction brings thousands of visitors from all across the country every single year. This year, it’s bigger and better with thousands of new Christmas lights, photos ops and an extra large 32 foot multicolored Christmas tree. The famous tunnel of lights will also span the entire length of the SkyBridge this year and grant a wonder of winter to all its guests. Learn more on the SkyPark Gatlinburg website.

If you’re already looking for a great way to kick-off the new year, SkyPark’s New Year’s Eve Lights of Wonder 2024 will have fireworks on display from the top of the Gatlinburg Space Needle on New Year’s Eve! Don’t miss out on the VIP “NYE Lights of Wonder” tickets. This includes an exclusive view of the fireworks, enjoying the Lights Over Gatlinburg lights after-hours at the SkyPark and the ability to come and visit SkyPark as many times as you’d like January 1, 2024. It will be a night of fireworks and music. Visit Gatlinburg’s SkyPark website for further details and how you can purchase those tickets.