GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A visit to the Gatlinburg Skylift Park is never a bad idea, but during the month of March, lucky visitors will find the SkyBridge decorated with a 300 foot long tunnel of green and white lights and Shamrocks, seasonal displays, along with Irish music concerts.

March is also the time that the exciting SkyWalk extreme highline event featuring Rucksack Circus occurs. The SkyWalk is a three-day event featuring daring performances by the Rucksack Circus highline team who will walk a line of webbing beside the SkyBridge, at a height of 150 feet above the valley floor.

Highlining is the act of walking at great heights on a “line” of webbing, generally made of nylon or polyester. It differs from traditional tightrope walking in several ways. Lines are rigged to a much lower tension, usually 1,000 pounds or less, which can cause the line to swing and bounce freely, making for very dynamic movements. Additionally, performers do not walk with a balance pole or any stabilizing lines.

Here are the dates for everything visitors can enjoy throughout the month of March:

Get Lucky at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park – March 1 – 31, 2023 (park hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

The SkyWalk Extreme Highline Event: MARCH 20-22:

SkyWalk showtimes –

Monday, March 20 – 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21 – 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 – 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.

Four Leaf Peat – Irish Music Concert the the 28 and 30:

Tuesday, March 28 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The Park will also offer visitors a chance to enter two photo contests for a chance to win

SkyLift Park merchandise. To learn more, visit the Gatlinburg Skylift Park’s website.