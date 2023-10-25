GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg SkyPark is hosting its Pumpkin Drop this year to raise money and support the Sevier County Food Ministries!

Saturday November 4th, 2023, guests at the Gatlinburg SkyPark will have the opportunity to cross the SkyBridge and drop a pumpkin off the SkyBridge into the valley below.

To participate, a donation of at least $5.00 will need to be made to the Sevier County Food Ministries. There will be a booth on site for registration and to collect donations, cash or card is accepted. Registration will begin at 11:30AM with the Pumpkin Drop taking place at 1:00PM.

To learn more, visit the SkyPark Event website.