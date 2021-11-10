KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For more than 20 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated Veterans Day with a tribute to honor the United States Military service members and veterans. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee recognizes the ceremony as an official Regional Site for the Observance of Veterans Day. This year’s ceremony will take place at the Rocky Top Sports World at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

On the same day, you can celebrate the kickoff of Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic at the 32nd Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. Offering mouth-watering recipes of homemade chili ranging from mild and delightful to wild and adventurous, Gatlinburg hosts this annual event on Thursday, November 11 from 5 to 8 PM at the Anakeesta Plaza, located at 576 Parkway. Festivalgoers will enjoy free, live entertainment offered throughout the event.

Find out more at gatlinburg.com.