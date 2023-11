KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can celebrate the kickoff of Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic at the 34th Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. There will be a range of mouth-watering recipes of homemade chili! Gatlinburg is hosting this annual event Thursday, November 9 from 5 to 8 PM at 120 Airport Road in the Shade Tree Parking lot. There will be free, live entertainment offered throughout the event, as well.

You can learn more by visiting their website.