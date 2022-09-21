GATLINBURGER Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and experience the hype and flavor ‘Gatlinburger’ week has to offer.

The event kicked off Sunday, September 18 and will go until Saturday, September 24. Eighteen select restaurants and eateries in Gatlinburg are throwing their hat in the ring to compete for the title of Best Burger in Gatlinburg. All participating burgers are available for just 9 dollars.

Burgers range from existing, popular menu items to never-before-eaten burgers solely created for this competition. All burgers entering the contest are inspired by the restaurant making them. Locations like Loco Burro are offering “street taco” styled burgers, where as Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar is creating a surf & turf burger like no other.

You know what they say – you cannot visit Gatlinburg without trying out some barbeque. Several locations entering their burgers are excited to incorporate this staple flavor into their dishes. Bennett’s Pit Bar-B-Que, and Park Grill Restaurant have used pulled pork, bacon, and barbeque to pay homage to this East Tennessee favorite.

There are many restaurants in Gatlinburg that do not offer burgers on their menu, however, they still wanted to get in on the fun. J.O.E. and Pop’s Sub Shoppe and Flapjacks Pancake Cabin are using a patty for the first time in hopes to win the title.

Many restaurants are trying to standout by using a unique indigent you necessarily wouldn’t find in burgers. Boudicca’s Celtic Pub is using mash potatoes to entice hungry stomach’s, while Margaritaville is trying out pimento cheese in theirs.

It is truly not a competition without last year’s reigning champion competing for a consecutive title. Anakeesta has two onsite restaurants that are both competing against each other. Clifftop and Smokehouse are both entering to bring that award home again this year. Although they are both at Anakeesta, they are starting up some friendly competition to call themselves the best on campus.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit Gatlinburger’s website.