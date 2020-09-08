GatlinBURGER week launches this Sunday with $7 burgers

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The inaugural GatlinBURGER week is just around the corner!

From September 13-19, 16 restaurants in Gatlinburg will compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

With an off the menu burger, the chefs from these prospective restaurants are putting their burgers to the test. Download the GatlinBURGER Week Passport for details on these burgers and to keep track of which burgers are fan favorites.

Once three burgers have been checked off on the passport, submit it to the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for a chance to win prizes.

The City of Gatlinburg is also encouraging GatlinBURGER week participants to order extra sides and to tip well at these local restaurants, when chowing down on a burger.

Don’t forget to share all of your burger finds on social media with the hashtag #GatlinBURGER, for another chance to win cool prizes!