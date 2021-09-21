GatlinBURGER Week: Who will be this year’s ‘burgermeister’?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg has the line on a good hamburger. That’s why the city is dedicating an entire week to the All-American creation. For seven days local restaurants (September 19-25, 2021) will be taking the humble meat patty to the next level and selling that specialty, meaty treat for just $8 all the while contending for the title of GatlinBURGER Burgermeister.

We caught up with the reigning “Burgermeister,” Michael Tucker of Smith & Son Corner Kitchen. To learn more about GatlinBURGER Week, visit gatlinburg.com.