GatlinBURGER Week heats up with TGI Friday’s WINGMAN Burger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –Sixteen restaurants are being put to the test this week during the inaugural GatlinBURGER Week, as they compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

TGI Friday’s wants to be your “wingman” this week, with The WINGMAN Burger, which is an all-beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo pickles, chiptle aioli, and their signature Pimento Cream Cheese Spread, served with a skewered Buffalo Wing.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

