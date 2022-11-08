KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The most wonderful time of the year brings excitement to the city of Gatlinburg.

On Thursday, November 10 the 33rd Annual Chili Cookoff Presented by Bush’s Chili Beans returns to kick off the Winter Magic Season.

The event will take place at the Historic Nature Trail off of Airport Rd.

The event features over 15 local vendors who will provide samples of their best chili. Festival attendees can also enjoy other vendor booths, live music, and more. Tickets are for sale now for 15 dollars for general admission and 20 dollars for VIP. Children under 5 years old will receive free admission.

Country music artist and TikTok star, Hannah Dasher will be providing music and headlining the the whole event. The singer-songwriter has been known to open for iconic artists such as Reba McEntire, Hank Williams, and more. During the pandemic, Dasher took to TikTok to create her series “Stand By Your Pan” which features her dabbling in the kitchen and cooking tutorials.

For more information and a full event schedule, visit the Gatlinburg website.