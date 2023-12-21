KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cristina Grecu is a local Gatlinburg Designer of the Cristina Grecu Showroom. She has been selected as a Designer for 2024 London Fashion Week by the British Fashion Council and was chosen among only six United States designers for company Fashion Crossover London.

She’s a Romanian-born fashion Designer that chose the city of Gatlinburg for its scenic beauty and resemblance to her home country. In 2017, Grecu was showcased in New York Fashion Week and later secured a showcase in NYC’s prestigious “The Copper Room”, where her designs were featured for influencers, VIPs, celebrities, and those with press access to premier designs.

Grecu’s designs have been featured in several top-tier fashion publications including Vogue, Bazaar, L’Official, Artells, Glamour, and Elle UK. Her designs have also been worn on red carpet premiers.

To learn more, you can visit her website.