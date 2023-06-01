KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new season means it is time to check in with your health.

If you are looking for a new medical practice to call home, look no further.

Valley Medical Downtown, located at 418 South Gay Street, offers a wide variety of services including sick visits, minor injuries, lab testing, and more. They are currently accepting new patients and say they provide Big City Medicine With a Hometown Feel.

Located in the same spot, Covenant Convenient Care closed its doors in the Fall of 2022. Since then, the Downtown Knoxville area lacked primary care offices for those affected residents.

Valley Medical Downtown is bridging the gap in healthcare in the heart of downtown.

Owner and Nurse Practitioner, Sandra Bond, opened the clinic after spending over 15 years in the medical field.

Born in raised in Campbell County, Bond has studied all across East Tennessee including graduating from both Tennessee Wesleyan University. and completing her Master’s in Nursing at Lincoln Memorial University. She has experience in women’s health, hormone replacement therapy, aesthetics, Oncology, and more.

Bond opened their first location in Jackboro, TN, and sees patients for a variety of reasons.

Both locations operate on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Visit their website to learn more and schedule your first appointment.