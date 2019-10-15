Gaylord Opryland Resort presents the 36th annual ‘A Country Christmas’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy the magic of the holidays at Gaylord Opryland Resort. The resort joined us with a preview of the 36th annual ‘A Country Christmas.’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical begins at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 16, there will also be several other Rudolph themed events.

The ice-sculpture exhibit will feature 2 million pounds of colorful ice for Gaylord Opryland’s signature ICE! The theme this year will be, ‘A Christmas Story.’

Discover all of the holiday fun at Gaylord Opryland Resort and make your reservations here.

