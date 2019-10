KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- Who doesn't love those fall flavors! It's time for some fall spiced fun with the one and only Miss Shelley! It's time for a Cinnamon Playdough recipe that only uses 5 simple ingredients. Miss Shelley and her special helper Ava show us how easy this project can be. Here's what you need: 2 Cups of Flour, 1 cup of Salt, 2 TBSP Cream of Tarter, 2 TBSP Cinnamon, 3 TBSP Oil, 1 1/4 cup of Boiling Water. Mix and enjoy!