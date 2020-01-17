Breaking News
Crews respond to reported shooting at pawn shop on East Magnolia
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Gear up for outdoor adventure with 5.11

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 5.11®, the global innovator of tactical apparel and gear, will host a public event to celebrate the grand opening of its latest retail store in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

Commencements will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the National Anthem, a Door Breach Ceremony and recognition of local law enforcement members and first responders. The first 70 adults in line will receive a gift card valued up to $511, and all customers will enjoy 20 percent off all products storewide on Saturday and again on Sunday, 1/19/2020, from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Following the grand opening, the 5.11 Knoxville store location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.