Gear up for outdoor adventure with 5.11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 5.11®, the global innovator of tactical apparel and gear, will host a public event to celebrate the grand opening of its latest retail store in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

Commencements will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the National Anthem, a Door Breach Ceremony and recognition of local law enforcement members and first responders. The first 70 adults in line will receive a gift card valued up to $511, and all customers will enjoy 20 percent off all products storewide on Saturday and again on Sunday, 1/19/2020, from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Following the grand opening, the 5.11 Knoxville store location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.