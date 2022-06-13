KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beat the heat at The Quarry at Ijams Nature Center.

Ijams Nature Center offers a little something for everyone. Whether you are climbing at The Crag or going for a workout at the Primal Playground, most trips to the Ijams Nature Center end with a drip at The Quarry. With multiple swimming spots, a beer garden, and a boat launch for kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards provided by River Sports Outfitters, The Quarry is a hot spot when the temperatures begin to rise in the summer.

Cap off your adventure at Ijams Nature Center by sticking around for their “Movies under the Stars” series that offers free movies throughout the summer for the community to enjoy.

