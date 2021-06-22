Gearing up for East Tennessee Mopars’ annual car show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are a fan of beautiful cars, current or classic, you will not be disappointed by attending the 32nd annual East Tennessee Mopars “Fun in the Sun” Car Show and Swap Meet this upcoming weekend.

The car show will be happening on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Chilhowee Park Fairgrounds (Midway side). The event will include a model car contest, a live D.J., and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad. For more information, you can head to the East Tennessee Mopars website.

