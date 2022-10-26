KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Gekko has moved from a center stall into a vendor spot and in celebration now offers delicious Hibachi bowl.

Gekko curates a delicious Japanese inspired menu that includes a wide array of dishes. Their latest offering is their Hibachi bowls where guests can choose from 5 different proteins and sauces creating numerous combinations. Want something a little lighter? You cannot go wrong with the poke tacos, fresh salmon with avocado that you can eat while on the move. Gekko has a long history at Marble City Market, starting at one of the center kiosks before moving to the larger space they are at currently. If you want amazing Japanese flavors for a great price, Gekko is the place to visit.

