KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Genesis Neuroscience Clinic’s (GNC) mission is to provide support for comprehensive community care for those with cognitive disorders and neurodegenerative dementias, such as Alzheimer’s. They treat these diseases through medications and the promotion of lifestyle changes.

To help spread their mission, GNC also mentors students and professionals to become future leaders in dementia care. The clinic offers volunteer internship program to promote diversity of future healthcare providers. They also have on-going clinical trials and research projects.

“We strive to inspire our interns to become future geriatricians,” Tina Ross, the clinical coordinator said.

To learn more about what Genesis Neuroscience Clinic offers or any of their programs/research projects, visit their website.