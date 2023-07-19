KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend the rest of summer rocking out to some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

One of the world’s largest entertainment promoters, Live Nation, is kicking off a huge promotion that will allow you to see big names without breaking the bank.

The Summer’s Live deal includes 4 tickets for 80 dollars to select shows and concerts at various venues across the country. Taxes will be added where applicable.

In Knoxville, The Tennessee Theatre, Thompson Bowling Arena, and the Civic Collesium will be having shows that are included in this promotion. The limited-time ticket offer includes access to shows across a variety of genres. Artists featured in Summer’s Live include The Chicks, Nickelback, Wayne Newton, Disney Jr. Live, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, and many more.

Click here to see the full list of all participating events in Knoxville.

Once you select the event you are interested in, look for the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it will automatically add one 4-pack of tickets to your cart.

This promotion will run until Tuesday, August 1. Visit their website to learn more and start your summer jam session.