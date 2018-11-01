Get A Jump Start On Holiday Shopping At The Mistletoe Market At Etta's Attic Video Video

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - The Holiday Count Down Is officially underway and if you want to get a jump start on that Christmas Wish List there's a great event coming up to help you do so. It's called the Mistletoe Market and it's taking place at Etta's Attic In Seymour. As Cindy and Sandra Soloman explain from unique gifts for those hard to shop for people on your list, to some great boutique style clothing pieces for women and children, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

The Mistletoe Market is coming up Saturday November 3, from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Etta's Attic at 935 Boyd's Creek hwy. STE 103, Seymour, TN.

