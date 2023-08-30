KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bed’r Mattress is a locally owned business operating in Knoxville, TN. As opposed to carrying top name brand mattresses, or really any brand at all, they personally design their own mattresses that they carry.

Bed’r Mattress also designs their mattresses with local manufacturers.

“We love helping, in a business world where a lot of people are viewed as a dollar amount, we want to view and treat people as what they are, people,” co-owner, Michael Thompson said. “We aim to treat every person that walks through our doors as if they were our own mother that just walked in. We want to help in whatever way we possibly can,” he said.

Apart from helping make sure you get a good night’s sleep, Bed’r Mattress is also using the hours they aren’t working to provide you comfort, to be out in the community. They are partnered with the University of Tennessee baseball program. Players and coaches sleep on their products, and they have also partnered with Rivalry Thursday and Mark Packer to give money to local area high schools.

“We aren’t here to just sell people a mattress and wait for the next person that walks in, we value relationships and helping others, once again people are more than just a transaction to us,” Thompson said.

For more on Bed’r Mattress and how you can create your very own design, visit their website.