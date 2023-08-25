KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summer is always a good time to take care of home projects, especially when it comes to your roof. There are extended benefits when you consider a metal roof during these hot months as well:

Metal roofs help keep your home cool.

Metal roofs withstand summer storms.

Helps with utility bills

Those are only a few of the benefits, but True Metal Supply has a whole list of reasons why a metal roof is a good fit.

As a local manufacturer in Knoxville, Tennessee they provide metal roofing and post-frame buildings. This also includes same-day service on metal roofing.

True Metal Supply uses American steel with exceptional paint coatings that aid in energy efficiency. They utilize technology to actually show you your post-frame project right from their showroom.

“We want to make metal roofing easy and understandable to homeowners,” the owners mention.

True Metal Supply states that they are not in the metal roofing business, they are in the people business, and just happen to sell metal roofing.

