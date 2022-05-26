KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend Dick’s House of Sport will host their Outdoor Expo, showcasing everything that you will need for summertime adventures in the Smokies.

Whether your interests are hiking, kayaking, fishing, or any other athletic pursuit Dick’s House of Sport is ready to outfit you for your next big adventure. This Saturday May 26th from 10am through 6pm Dick’s House of Sport will host their free event, an Outdoor Expo which will showcase products and provide enriching experiences that will allow customers to thoroughly test out their purchases before they buy, such as an aquatic pool where kayak buoyancy can be tested.

If you are unable to make it out this weekend, on June 4th from 9am through 830pm Dick’s House of Sport will celebrate their one year anniversary with a day full of autographs and playtime with athletes from the University of Tennessee. This event is also free to the public and will be full of activities to for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information on the Outdoor Expo visit the Dick’s House of Sport event page.