KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For many, reducing knee, hip, and back pain is critical. Whether you’re wanting to live an active life, walk your dog, play with your kids or even run a 5k, most of the activity we do each day begins and ends with our feet.

Our feet comprise of 26 bones, 33 joints, and 100+ muscles and ligaments, which are all foundations of our bodies and physical activity.

The Good Feet Store wants to help you find better support and alignment to help reduce any pain, find better balance and prevent in injuries.

Richard Moore, CEO of Good Feet Worldwide, says they help “people live the lives they love – without their feet getting in the way. We do that by providing high-quality arch supports that are placed in your footwear to provide better pain relief, balance, and comfort.”

With a unique approach, the Good Feet Arch Supports provide stability and balance, while distributing pressure evening across the foot, and realigning your body. Moore adds, “Many people who visit us at The Good Feet Store are surprised to learn that better support for their feet can alleviate – or even eliminate – discomfort or pain in their knees, hip, or back.”

If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, which is inflammation of the fascia along the bottom of the foot, there could be a solution. The terrible pain in your heel could be alleviated with the help of Good Feet Arch Supports, according to the team.

If you are interested in checking out the Good Feet Store and their arch support, they offer a free fitting and test walk to help properly measure your feet, perform a balance test, and take into account your lifestyle and arch size.

To learn more about the Good Feet Store, click here.