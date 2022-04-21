KNOXVILLE ,Tenn. (WATE) – Cheezus, take the wheel.

Kicking off today and going until Saturday, April 23 the Knoxville Cheese Festival is full swing.

Head over to TAPestry Barrelhouse and enjoy all things cheese lovers can find. From cheese pairings, charcuterie board presentations, and ciders brought to you by Gypsy Circus, you will be able to eat your way through these next 3 days.

Stephanie Carson, founder of Knoxville Cheese Festival, is excited to bring back this event for the second year in a row.

Sponsors for the festival include Food City, Brewer’s Crackers, Euphoric Cheese Shop, and more.

Each day offers a new and exciting list of activities. Tickets range from $20 to $80.

For more information visit their website and Facebook page.