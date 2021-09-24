Get comfortable and cozy with your Fall decorating

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall is here, and we can feel it in the air. For many of us, that means making our homes a little more cozy. To help us out, our friends from the Back Porch Mercantile joined us with some great decorating ideas for your home.

And, be sure to give them a follow on Facebook or Instagram! The Back Porch Mercantile will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with special savings and an announcement about how they’re giving back to the community.

Of course, you can learn more about the store at thebackporchmercantile.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, 71, dies after battling cancer

Public assistance sought to identify skeletal remains found in Knoxville

15 Victims: 10 Kroger employees, 5 customers

Volunteers join family in search for Desheena Kyle

13 people shot at Memphis area Kroger