KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Fair offers fun and excitement for the whole family. Visit the Kerr building to experience the talented local crafters showcasing their work for competition.

There is so much to see and do at the Tennessee Valley Fair but something that should not be overlooked is the talented crafters competing. From wood carving to quilting to dollmaking and legos, crafters from across the region have travelled to the Kerr building at Chilhowee park to showcase some of their best work. We first chatted with Art or as he is known in wood carving circles, JR. He belongs to an organization that welcomes those new to the craft and gives them the knowledge and tools needed to get started. For more information on joining the Smoky Mountain Wood Carvers email at CornGrinder50@yahoo.com or visit with the group at the 11th annual Smoky Mountain Woodcarvers Festival.

Another staple of Tennessee culture is Folk Art and the Folk Art coordinator Dianna Lewis takes great pride in the group that they have put together. This great group is located out front of the Kerr building and are excited to welcome all visitors to the craft fair and teach guests about their various talents that range from weaving to recycling quilts into ornaments and hand-woven baskets. If you want to learn the history of folk art here in East Tennessee this is a much visit table.

For more information on everything offered visit the Tennessee Valley Fair website.