KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Craft Appalachia hosts workshops that are not only crafty but also give people an opportunity to relax and make friends.

For one workshop you can learn the art of Macramé Plant Hangers, and create your very own stylish plant hanger to add a touch of boho-chic to your home or office. If you’re a beginner or an experienced weaver, there’s an opportunity to learn the art of basket making and unleash your creativity in a supportive and relaxed atmosphere.

The workshops are “pay what you can,” and are based in Knox and Roane County.

Victoria Walsh, a heritage crafts maker and educator, founded Craft Appalachia and has since garnered over 1,500 fans on Facebook. The artist, maker, and educator is a Mayor’s Maker Council member and also a speaker at The Maker City Summit.

The Maker City helps support local makers in Knoxville. The community of makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers is led by the Mayor’s Maker Council. With their help, the Maker City facilitates collaborative partnerships, programming, and opportunities in an effort to create a sustainable creative community.

Macramé Plant Hanger (one macramé plant hanger) will be at the Frog Juice Boocherie on Sutherland on Wednesday, August 9th at 6:30 pm. The All-aged Basket Making (small basket) will take place at the Emporium on Gay St. on Saturday, August 26th at 10:30 am.

To learn more, check out Craft Appalachia’s Facebook page.